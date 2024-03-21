10-foot great white shark named 'Penny' has been circling waters off Florida coast since December

A massive great white shark has been circling waters off the southern Florida coast since late last year, according to an OCEARCH tracker.

On Dec. 23, 2023, the 10-foot, 522-pound female shark named Penny first pinged off the coast of Boynton Beach, Florida. She later went further southwest into the Florida Keys and then into the Gulf of Mexico.

By Feb. 4, the shark pinged southeast in the Florida Keys area again before circling up to waters off Sanibel Island, where it last pinged on March 17.

Nearly a year ago, Penny became OCEARCH's 92nd white shark tagged in western North America. She is named after residents of the Salty Penny Canvas in North Carolina, who helped OCEARCH with custom marine canvas projects that provide a comfortable experience on the water and allow them to operate in tougher conditions.

You can track her location updates, along with those of other tagged sharks in the water, using OCEARCH's shark tracking tool here.