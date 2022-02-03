Police: Suspect in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' mask uses hammer to demand cash from teller

article

Police in DeLand said a suspect wearing a "Sonic the Hedgehog" mask entered a Florida Credit Union, wielding a hammer and demanding money from the teller.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras on Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the credit union's branch on Woodland Blvd.

According to employees and witnesses, the suspect struck the teller’s window with the hammer as he continued with his demands. The suspect then fled on foot after being confronted by an employee.

In addition to the mask, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants while carrying a black or gray backpack or duffel bag.

DeLand police officers and deputies with Volusia Sheriff’s Office searched for the subject with aerial assistance from a Sheriff's Office helicopter. The suspect, who is believed to be a man, was not located.

If you have any information leading to the identification of this person, please call the DeLand Police Department 386-626-7429.

