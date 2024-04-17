'Have to be more of who you are': Mosley says Magic know how to play high-stakes games

The Orlando Magic have finalized their schedule for Round One of the NBA Playoffs. They will start with Game 1 in Cleveland on Saturday and return to Orlando the following Thursday, April 25.

The Magic split their four regular-season matchups with the Cavaliers, with the Magic winning the most recent game in Cleveland in February. During practice on Wednesday at the AdventHealth Training Center, the players looked loose and calm and were having a good time, joking around with each other.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley acknowledged the different intensity of postseason basketball, noting that the players will fully understand it once they step on the court for Game 1.

"We just have to be more of who you are and what we've done to this point," Mosley said, emphasizing the team's experience in high-stakes games throughout the regular season.

The Magic on Sunday clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs with a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, securing their spot in the postseason for the 17th time in program history and the first time since 2020.