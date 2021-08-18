Health officials warn of blue-green algae, harmful algal blooms in Central Florida lakes

Officials with the Florida Department of Health are alerting the public to several blue-green algae blooms in lakes across Central Florida.

Tests done on Monday showed the presence of the blue-green algae in Lake Eustis in Lake County, Lake Jesup in Seminole County, and Lake Willisara in Orange County. There are several other lakes affected.

Experts warn we could see fish kills. People may also be affected by breathing in toxins near the affected waterways or ingesting fish caught in the lakes.

"It can cause some respiratory irritation," said Kevin Baker, an epidemiologist with the FDOH in Seminole County. "It really is kind of dependent on how you're exposed."

Health officials said the blue-green algae are normal and blooms occur in warmer months.

For more information on the lakes and waterways affected go to ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.

