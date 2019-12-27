Heavy delays on northbound Florida Turnpike in Lake County after serious car accident

Traffic is backed up for miles on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County after a serious car accident.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's office, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a serious car accident on the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Okahumpka.

They said that traffic has been rerouted through Leesburg on C.R. 470.

Significant delays should be expected, they added.

