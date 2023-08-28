Helicopter crashes into Florida apartment, killing fire captain and resident

Two people were killed and several others were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The helicopter was a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter, and a fire captain aboard was one of those killed. The second victim was a resident on the ground, authorities said.

Videos recorded from the ground show the fire-rescue helicopter spinning downward, with a trail of dark cloud following it.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard. The three-member crew was heading to an emergency medical rescue to take a patient to a hospital.

During a press conference later that morning, Sheriff Gregory Tony said two people were killed and four others were hurt, reported WPLG Local 10 .

The four who were injured included two others on board and two people at the apartment complex.

Broward County Fire-Rescue Capt. Terryson Jackson, 49, and a woman were killed. Tony said Jackson was a 19-year veteran of the department.

The injured firefighters are pilot Daron Roche, 37, and Mike Chaguaceda, 31.

The woman's name was not released as her family was being notified, Tony said.

Authorities did not elaborate on the identity or condition of those injured at the apartment complex.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.