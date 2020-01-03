Expand / Collapse search

'Help me please:' Uber driver, 77, attacked by passenger, deputies say

By Vicki Karr
Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Man accused of attacking Uber driver

Authorities say an unruly Uber passager attacked his 77-year-old driver. Dramatic body camera video shows the arrest of a bloodied Michael Garred, 48.

DELAND, Fla. - A DeLand man has been arrested, accused of attacking his 77-year-old Uber driver and kicking a nurse in the head.

Michael Garred, 48, faces a slew of charges including battery on an emergency medical care provider, law enforcement officer and person over 65 years of age. 

The victim said he was giving Garred a ride around 12:30 p.m. on New Year's Day when he suddenly asked him to pull over so he could get out.  According to an arrest report, Garred "sucker-punched" the Uber driver, starting the attack as the driver fought back.

Bodycam video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows the moment a deputy arrived after being flagged down by a driver.