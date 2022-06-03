Help Wanted: Florida experiencing teacher shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. - School districts across Florida are struggling with a teacher shortage. They are scrambling to fill thousands of open positions in the next two months.
Signs were posted at the Orange County Convention Center for the state’s Great Teach-In, where recruiters hope to land strong candidates during a job fair for teachers on Saturday.
Data from the state’s teachers’ union showed that halfway through the year, there were 4,359 teacher vacancies across Florida -- a nearly 50% increase from the year before.
Central Florida teacher shortages:
- Orange County Public Schools lists over 200 K-12 teacher openings.
- Seminole County Public Schools lists 92 instructional positions open.
- Lake County Public Schools lists 128 teacher vacancies.
- Osceola County Public Schools lists 424 instructional job openings.
- Brevard County Public Schools lists 235 teacher openings.
- Flagler County Public Schools lists 51 instructional positions open.
The job fairs will continue this summer, both in-person and hybrid. Saturday's hiring event comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget. It includes $800 million to bump teacher starting pay to over $47,500. To read more about The Great Florida Teach-In, visit the Florida Dept. of Education's website.