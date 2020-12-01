Here are the cold weather shelters that will open in Central Florida

article

Several shelters in Central Florida will open on Tuesday night for those vulnerable to cold weather to stay warm and sleep safely overnight.

The region woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday morning -- but the coldest weather of the season is yet to come.

Overnight lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will range between the 20s and 30s across Central Florida. These are the coldest temperatures that we have seen since early this year.

Orlando Union Rescue Mission (OURM) says that it will open its doors to serve homeless men seeking shelter from the cold weather.

They said that they will open on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and then will close on Wednesday morning after breakfast.

There is reportedly no charge for the overnight stay.

Lake County Emergency Management says that they are also opening shelters for those vulnerable to cold weather.

They said that the locations that will open include:

LifePointe Church, located at 3551 E. Orange Ave. in Eustis

Trinity Assembly of God, located at 200 Urick St. in Fruitland Park

They will reportedly open on Tuesday at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Masks are said to be required and the Florida Department of Health will conduct COVID-19 screening at each shelter.

For those who need transportation to a shelter, they can board LakeXpress and travel to one of the designated transfer centers listed below. From there, the County’s paratransit service will transport riders to cold weather shelters.

Citizens Transfer Center, located near 1321 Citizens Blvd. in Leesburg, with pick up at 5 p.m. and transport to Trinity Assembly of God.

FDOT Park and Ride, located at 1995 U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, with pick up at 5:20 p.m. and transport to LifePointe Church. LakeXpress driver will alert riders that cold weather shelter transportation has been dispatched for them, and they should stay at the bus pickup location inside the Park and Ride to await paratransit transportation.

Ardice Transfer Center, located near 332 Ardice Ave. in Eustis, with pick up at 5:30 p.m. and transport to LifePointe Church.

The Open Door, located at 115 Citrus Ave. in Eustis, with pick up between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. (pick up occurs after the transfer center) and transport to LifePointe Church.

Another surge of cold air will arrive by Friday, keeping temperatures cold but not quite as low as the blast earlier in the week.

