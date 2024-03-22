Expand / Collapse search

Here's how much money single adults in Florida need to make to live comfortably

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  March 22, 2024 8:47am EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - How much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Florida? SmartAsset revealed that answer in its new 2024 study.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – which means allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single Floridians living in the following cities:

Orlando

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $48.22
  • Salary needed for a single adult: $100,298
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $212,160

Tampa

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $45.40
  • Salary needed for a single adult: $94,432
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $209,498

Jacksonville

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $44.08
  • Salary needed for a single adult: $91,686
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,666

Port St. Lucie

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $43.90
  • Salary needed for a single adult: $91,312
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $205,587

St. Petersburg

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $45.40
  • Salary needed for a single adult: $94,432
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $209,498

Miami

  • Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $48.52
  • Salary needed for a single adult: $100,922
  • Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $215,904

Nationwide, the top city with the lowest salary needed to live comfortably is Houston, Texas. SmartAsset's study reveals a single adult needs to make $36.10 or $75,088 to afford an enjoyable life. 