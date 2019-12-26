Here's when stores will be open on Thursday for post-Christmas sales

article

It's the day after Christmas. You're locked and loaded with gift cards and maybe a few items that you need to return.

Keep in mind: you won't be alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 68-percent of people said they will likely shop the week after Christmas. About 49-percent say they want to take advantage of post-holiday sales. Of those shoppers, 27-percent will use gift cards.

MORE NEWS: Rookie NFL player pays off layaway debts for 60 Central Florida families

As far as what items you can find great deals on:

Holiday items: All those Christmas decorations at the big box stores are likely to be marked down at least 50-percent. It's a great way to stock up for next year!

Electronics: According to USA Today, several electronic and tech items will be on sale after Christmas, but if you're looking for a brand name big-screen TV, you'll score a better deal after the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Clothing: Retail stores are most likely going to be offering some big discounts to get shoppers spending their Christmas money.

So when you can start hitting up those post-Christmas sales? Here's when some of the big stores will open on Thursday (Note: Hours may vary depending on locations. Be sure to check before heading out.):

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Apple: Varies.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belk: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 8 to 9 p.m.

Costco: Call store to check.

CVS: Most stores will be open regular hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores reopen at 7 a.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Five Below: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Goods: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

J.C. Penney: Stores open at 9 a.m. Check local store for closing times.

Kohl's: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lowe's: Varies depending on location.

Macy's: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Microsoft: Varies, check online.

Neiman Marcus: Many stores open at 8 a.m. Thursday but hours vary.

Office Depot: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Navy: Varies.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ross: Varies but most stores open at 8 a.m.

Sam's Club: Varies.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ulta: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: Stores reopen at 6 a.m.