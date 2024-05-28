Holly Hill police shoot, kill man armed with steak knife, deputies say

Crime scene tape blocked Ridgewood Ave. between Third and Sixth streets on Tuesday night.

Police shot and killed a man in Volusia County after he reportedly armed himself with a steak knife, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).

Holly Hill Police responded to an apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon after a woman reported a man was armed with a steak knife and was "threatening to harm himself and others," VSO said, citing initial and preliminary information.

Police in Holly Hill have shot and killed a man in Volusia County after he reportedly armed himself with a steak knife, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).

The 911 caller told dispatch that the person had "threatened to kill her in the past and was about to go outside and stab (her), VSO said.

The responding officer had the man at gunpoint, VSO said. At some point, shots were fired. The man died at the scene, VSO said. His name has not been released. VSO said no one else was hurt in the shooting.

"Shocking, scary," said Jennifer Huang, who works just feet from where the shooting happened. "We’ve been here four years, and we’ve never seen this kinda thing happen here before."

Onlookers agreed, telling FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie they see occasional crime, but nothing like this violent.

"I’m enraged," said a woman named Catherine, who lives about a block away.

She said her anger isn’t just over the crime; she fears for officers’ physical and mental well-being – especially after incidents like this.

"I think the cops down here do a phenomenal job. The people don’t respect the cops down here," Catherine said. "They don’t get paid enough money; they don’t even know what they’re walking into!"

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was on the scene. As of Tuesday night, the suspect had not been identified.