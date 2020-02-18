Holy Land Experience cutting positions, laying off most employees

article

The Holy Land Experience has notified the City of Orlando that it will be eliminating most of its employees and positions at its themed attraction nestled between Vineland Road and Interstate 4 off Conroy Road.

"Holy Land Experience Ministries, Inc. ("HLE") is undergoing a corporate-wide ministry reorganization," states a letter addressed to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, dated February 14, 2020.

Concerns were raised in January when the attraction said it would be shifting focus away from entertainment and theatrical productions to its Biblical Museum. At the time, it was reported that the park would shut down its stage shows with layoffs to follow.

"At this time, employees should consider their layoff to be permanent. As part of the corporate reorganization, HLE will be permanently shutting down most department and/or eliminating most positions. No HLE employee who is being laid off should count on being transferred and/or recalled to employment with HLE," the letter reads.

There are no unions representing the roughly 118 employees affected, according to HLE; however, the park said it would be offering a severance package based on an employee's length of service. The layoffs would take effect on April 18.

In the letter, HLE indicated that it will continue to operate its main educational attractions and maintain the 2,000-seat Church of All Nations theater. Live Church Orlando will maintain the use of HLE's facilities for their church services at The Church of All Nations theater.

The Holy Land Experience opened in 2001.