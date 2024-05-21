Man accused of coming at kids with screwdriver at Florida bus stop, police say

A man will stay behind bars in Brevard County after police say he assaulted two kids at a bus stop with a screwdriver.

The suspect, Kurt Strzesynski, saw a judge on Tuesday who gave him no bond after the arrest on Monday. The incident happened at a school bus stop near the Goodwill store, just off Interstate 95 in West Melbourne. Two children say a man approached them with a screwdriver and forced them on the ground.

"That’s horrendous," said Hugo Espinosa, a parent.

"It’s disgusting. Kids can’t be safe going to school," added Jim Stone.

Parents are outraged after the alleged attack on Monday. In a charging document, West Melbourne police say the suspect "approached two juveniles at a school bus stop wielding a screwdriver and demanded they lay down on the ground to show him respect."

"That’s horrible. They were like little kids," added Espinosa, who is particularly worried about the mental status of the suspect.

The kids called for help from the Goodwill, and police arrested Strzesynski in the parking lot.

They charged him with several counts, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

"It sounds like he is sick in the head," said Espinosa.

"He should have never been released," added Stone, wondering why he was given bond after having previous arrests.

This time, he won’t be. During his first appearance, the judge noted how the suspect was out on bond for another crime.

Because he was arrested again, the judge ordered him to stay behind bars until his next court date.

Thankfully, the children weren’t hurt in the attack. West Melbourne police say they did find the red screwdriver on him during the arrest.

"To have some idiot out here trying to cause physical harm is wrong. I don’t care how you look at it," concluded Stone.

This is not the first time this suspect has been behind bars. He’s also been arrested for other crimes, such as burglary and petit theft.