Expand / Collapse search

Hottest weather of the 2020 season in Central Florida is expected this week as we push into the mid 90s

Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Near record heat expected as temperatures rise in Central Florida.

Some of the hottest air of 2020 will arrive by Saturday, FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas said.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures continue to rise in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s are expected this week.

High pressure is moving across the region, repelling any cold fronts to the north and pushing above normal highs into the region.  

The hottest temperatures of the season are expected by the weekend, as some areas of Central Florida will hit the mid-90s.

Thankfully, the heat will at least be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

Download the FOX 35 News app for daily weather reports, temperature readings across the state, and more.