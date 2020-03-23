Hottest weather of the 2020 season in Central Florida is expected this week as we push into the mid 90s

Temperatures continue to rise in Central Florida, with highs in the mid-90s are expected this week.

High pressure is moving across the region, repelling any cold fronts to the north and pushing above normal highs into the region.

The hottest temperatures of the season are expected by the weekend, as some areas of Central Florida will hit the mid-90s.

Thankfully, the heat will at least be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

