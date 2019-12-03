How long will it last? Cold snap drops temperatures into the 30s and 40s in Central Florida

That jacket you never thought you'd get any use out of will get a work out this week!

Many areas of Central Florida woke up on Tuesday morning to some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

Ocala saw a low of just 31-degrees and Gainesville was a chilly 33-degrees!

"You factor in the breeze, it takes our numbers down into the 30s. Spots that are in the 40s now feeling more like in the 30s now," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

Orlando saw lows in the 40s, which is enough for the local waterparks to stay closed on Tuesday. Highs are only expected to reach the low 60-degrees for the most part.

As for the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly begin ramping up throughout the week, although Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to see lows in the 40s. By Friday, highs will be back in the warm 70s for most of Central Florida.

Advertisement

Be sure to download the FOX 35 Weather App to get your daily forecast while on-the-go.