How to watch live updates on Hurricane Nicole
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is forecast to bring severe weather to the Central Florida area as the storm is projected to make landfall in the state as a Category 1 storm.
Due to the local impacts the storm could potentially bring, it's vital to stay informed. Here's how you can get live updates on your phone from the FOX 35 Storm Team in case Nicole knocks out your power.
Watch the FOX 35 newscast on our website and/or app
We are providing storm coverage on our live stream here and on the free FOX 35 News app.
Get live storm updates straight to your phone by downloading the free FOX 35 Weather App
Our weather alerts will warn you early and help to keep you and your family safe during severe weather. In the app, you can also track the weather forecast down to your neighborhood and view radar, and hourly and 7-day weather information.
Follow the FOX 35 Storm Team on social media
- Chief Meteorologist Jayme King: Twitter | Facebook
- Meteorologist Brooks Garner: Twitter | Facebook
- Meteorologist Allison Gargaro: Twitter | Facebook
- Meteorologist Brittany Lockley: Twitter | Facebook
- Meteorologist Ian Cassette: Twitter | Facebook
Track the storm with us
Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center here for latest storm track, current winds, rain forecast and more.