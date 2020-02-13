How you can watch the Daytona 500

article

If you're not attending the Great Daytona 500 on Sunday, don't worry because there are dozens of ways that you can watch from home.

The 62nd annual Daytona 500 will take place Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway.

Once you have your snacks and drinks ready, here's where you can watch the game:

TV

The Daytona 500 will be broadcasted on FOX 35, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. and the race starts at 2:30 p.m.

STREAMING

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and AT&T TV Now. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

DAYTONA 500 on FOX: Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX 35 followed by the race at 2:30 p.m. Good Day Orlando will be live from the Daytona International Speedway that morning between 7 and 10 a.m.