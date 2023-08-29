Florida contaminated gas: What stations are impacted by the ‘stop sale order’

Half a dozen gas station across the Bay Area are still not permitted to sell gasoline after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says human error at the Port of Tampa Bay led to widespread fuel contamination at gas stations fueled by Citgo.

Any fuel purchased from 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 through Sunday, August 27, at impacted stations has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel, according to the FDACS.

Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability. Impacted stations were ordered to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 17 stations remain under a stop-sale order pending laboratory confirmation:

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

Rogers Petroleum: 134 N Desoto Ave., Arcadia

Eight stations have been inspected, remediated, and cleared by FDACS for fuel sales:

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

PJI LLC: 7977 W Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon (Regular and premium fuel was not contaminated, only diesel fuel)

After emergency inspections and testing, FDACS has determined that six stations did not receive the contaminated fuel shipment:

Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

"I am grateful to the hard-working men and women at FDACS who responded to this incident swiftly and thoroughly," said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. "It is never good to have such a catastrophic error for consumers, but particularly during a time when Floridians are evacuating from a potentially dangerous storm. I firmly believe our department was able to mitigate what could have been a worse situation. We stand ready to assist those whose vehicles and equipment were impacted by contaminated fuel."

What you should do if you bought bad gas

Anyone who purchased fuel from one of these locations on or after Aug. 26, and is concerned their vehicle may be impacted, you can initiate a claim through the Citgo Good Gas Guarantee program here.

Consumers may also file a complaint by contacting the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.

Call Centers will be temporarily closed on Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia.