Hungry gator nabs food 'to go,' takes stroll across Florida golf course

A hungry alligator decided to grab its lunch "to go" before taking a leisurely stroll across a Florida golf course on Friday.

Mike Murphy recorded this video of the gator at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton, Florida. The reptile walked out of one lake with a fish in its mouth, then made its way across the green and a cart path toward another lake.

Alligators are not an uncommon sight in Florida. They have inhabited our marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for centuries, and are found in all 67 counties. Still, when you see one, it's best to keep a safe distance as these golfers did.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Wildlife officials say you should never feed an alligator. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

