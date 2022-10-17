Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties

Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County, 82,451 from Charlotte County and 56,270 from Sarasota County. Collier County was next, with 31,338 claims, followed by Volusia County, with 28,665 claims, and Orange County, with 25,612 claims.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing through Central Florida. Monday’s totals included 378,710 claims for residential property, with other claims involving such things as auto damage.

Estimated insured losses as of Monday were about $6 billion, though the number of claims and estimated losses are expected to continue to increase. The data showed that 45,054 claims had been closed with payments made, while 39,717 had been closed without payments.