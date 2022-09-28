Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated September 29, 2022 2:44AM
Ocala
Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.

See what is expected in your county in the graphics below:

