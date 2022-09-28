Hurricane Ian rainfall forecast in Central Florida counties
Though Hurricane Ian has downgraded and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it makes its way northeast through Florida, the storm will still bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the Central Florida area through at least Thursday. Several local counties remain under various hurricane and tropical storm warnings with rainfall potential as high as 24 inches in some counties.
See what is expected in your county in the graphics below:
