Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Alachua County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Alachua County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Dixie County, Levy County, Gilchrist County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:29 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Levy County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:38 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Dixie County, Gilchrist County, Alachua County, Marion County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:35 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Levy County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County

Hurricane Idalia: Photos, videos from viewers

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated August 30, 2023 2:40AM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Idalia had strengthened to a Category 3 system early Wednesday morning with winds of 120 mph. The hurricane was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of up to 130 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Ian. 

Outer bands of Hurricane Idalia as seen from Walt Disney World Resort.[Credit: Katelyn Isennock]


 