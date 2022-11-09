Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas on path toward Florida: Timeline of arrival

Hurricane Nicole formed while making landfall in Grand Bahama Island Wednesday evening as it makes its journey toward Florida, according to recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

The former tropical storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane at 6 p.m. In its latest advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Nicole is located about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Its minimum central pressure is 980 mb.

MORE:

Here are key links you'll want to bookmark as Nicole nears our area:

WHEN WILL HURRICANE NICOLE MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

The latest track shows the hurricane making landfall on the southeast Florida coast at 1 a.m. Thursday, and weakening to a tropical storm as it makes its way across the Central Florida area.

Though the hurricane hasn't made landfall yet in Florida, but the state is already feeling its impact.

FOX 35 News cameras have captured video of storm damage seen in Central Florida Wednesday, including a building collapse in Daytona Beach Shores.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include heavy rainfall, strong winds, isolated tornadoes, beach erosion and power outages.