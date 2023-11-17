'I don’t care what they say': Florida homeowners push back on HOA Christmas light rule

It's a debate every year. When is it appropriate to start putting up Christmas decorations?

Some people in a Port Orange neighborhood say their HOA is spoiling their holiday spirit, telling them to take their lights down. One home known as the "Christmas house" has almost 100,000 lights. It takes at least 30 days to put up all the decorations and once completed, its owner dresses up as Santa and even hands out gifts.

They've been doing it for five years in the same place, but this year they say their HOA sent a letter saying the lights aren't allowed before Thanksgiving.

"I was angry because we do it for the community, we do it for our family, we give back to the community a lot," said Amber Mastantuono.

The Mastantuono's say one of their daughters recently went through heart surgery, and they want to make this Christmas extra special this year.

MORE HEADLINES:

Neighbors next door and across the street have their lights up too.

"My message to the HOA is we appreciate all you do, but let’s focus on the bigger problems, let’s focus on the bigger things, not Christmas lights," said Geoff Menneto who also has an elaborate light display.

The HOA letters arrived a couple of weeks ago and said the homeowners had 14 days to take them down.

"Put up more," Michael Mastantuono responded. "Keep putting them up. I don’t care what they say. I’m not going to stop. I’m just going to keep going. If they have a problem with it, they can meet us there in the middle."

FOX 35 reached out to the HOA on Friday night to ask about the light dispute and will update this story when they respond.