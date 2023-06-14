'Such a stupid move': Instacart worker remorseful after leaving daughter in hot car

An Instacart worker accused of leaving his daughter for nearly an hour inside a hot car parked at a Publix in Tavares tells FOX 35 News that he is remorseful about what happened and is making no excuses.

"Every night since, it [has] just [been] eating me inside. It's so hard to even forgive myself, to even try to come to forgive myself, for such a move," Keita Jones said via phone Wednesday.

It was raining, he says, and he didn't want to get his one-year-old wet. He left the windows down while he went to work.

"I was really thinking about my daughter being sick and sleeping at the moment, and that blinded me to make such a stupid decision, to make such a stupid move," Jones said.

An observant Publix shopper noticed his daughter alone in the car and called 911.

According to Tavares police, surveillance video from Publix showed Jones’ daughter was in the car alone for about 45 minutes. Jones denies he was gone that long but says the length of time is irrelevant.

"The point is that I made such a stupid move, and I don't care if it was five minutes, three minutes, two seconds. I should have not [done] such a thing," he said.

The fire department says temperatures inside the car reached up to 105 degrees. Jones says he’s thankful someone called for help because his daughter may not be alive today.

"I'm just glad that she's great. She's still perfect. She has no harm done to her," he said.

Jones has been charged with child neglect. He's due back in court next month.