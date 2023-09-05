Future Hurricane Lee forecast to become powerful Cat. 4 storm: Will it impact Florida?

All eyes are on Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic Ocean which is forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

When it becomes a named storm, it will be given the name Lee, the next name on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season list.

The depression, formerly known as Invest 95L, is currently located about 1,425 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb.

Environmental conditions around the depression appear to be conducive for strengthening, as it is forecast to become a major Cat. 4 hurricane by this weekend, and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by that time, the NHC said in an advisory Tuesday.

"While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of the depression and updates to the forecast," the NHC said.

Where is future Hurricane Lee headed? Will it impact Florida?

The current track cone shows the depression will likely undergo rapid intensification throughout the week, becoming a major Cat. 4 hurricane on a path generally toward the southeastern United States, particularly Florida.

"Here's the deal. We don't know a whole lot about where it's ultimately going to go," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said. "The forecast models have generally been curving this back on out to sea, but with something this strong, we obviously got to keep an eye on it."

It's important to remember that storm details and track analysis could change over the coming days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking this situation so, depend on us to keep you updated along the way.

