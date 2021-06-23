Investigation launched after Cocoa Police K-9 found dead in patrol vehicle

A Cocoa Police Department K-9 was discovered dead early Wednesday afternoon in the back of her patrol vehicle, according to a police spokesperson.

K-9 Zena's handler found the dog when he went to check on her during a training class at the Criminal Justice Academy in Melbourne, said Yvonne Martinez in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

"An active investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, and if department policies and procedures were followed," she added.

K-9 Zena was the newest patrol dog on the force, donated to the city last August. She was a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was trained and newly certified in April for patrol work.

