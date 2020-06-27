Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Ormond Beach

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and later died early Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived at 1869 Fairland Road in Ormond Beach around 3 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the other party involved has been cooperating with detectives. The man's name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.