It's time to get rid of your Christmas tree, fire officials say

Old and dry Christmas trees can cause a fire.

Tree fires cause tens of millions of dollars of damage every year and sometimes even result in death.

Firefighters recommend getting the trees out of your home this week.

Casia Sinco from the State Fire Marshal’s Office says that "Once you take the tree down, you want to make sure that you are not storing it in the garage, you’re not storing it on the side of your house, right beside your house, where if anything happens and it catches fire, it could ignite the house.”

Fire officials also say that Christmas tree fires are among the deadliest type of household fires because they are in the main part of the house.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.