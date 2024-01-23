Jennifer Kesse update: Family shares emotional plea 18 years after Orlando woman's disappearance

The family of Jennifer Kesse, who vanished from her Orlando condo – seemingly without a trace – made an emotional plea on social media ahead of the 18th anniversary of her disappearance.

The young woman disappeared from her new condo located within a complex called Mosaic at Millenia on Jan. 24, 2006, when she was 24 years old.

Authorities found her car, a black 2006 Chevy Malibu, at a different residential complex called Huntington on the Green about a mile away from Mosaic at Millenia two days later, after a neighbor reported seeing her missing car on TV. No arrests have ever been made.

Her uncle, Bill Gilmour, told FOX News Digital in 2023, that the Orlando Police Department (OPD) claimed "that there wasn't … any evidence or nothing of consequence with [her] car," who went on to published the book, "Aftermath of Jennifer Kesse's Abduction: An Uncle's Quest for Understanding & Inspiring Life Lessons.

Her father, Drew Kesse, later sued OPD to get access to every file tied to her case. The Kesse family and OPD reached an agreement outside of court. Drew Kesse told FOX News Digital the department took years to redact and hand over Jennifer's case files instead of the four months the family and OPD agreed on.

On the Find Jennifer Kesse Facebook page, her parents shared an extensive message thanking the family, friends, the community and the media who "have never given up on Jennifer and whom have supported her and this family for 18 years."

"It is almost inconceivable that with today’s technology we are challenged just as much as we were 18 yrs ago, mind baffling really. That will not stop us from fighting for Jennifer until we find her or pass away ourselves. No person should go "Unfound" in our country, no one!" — Drew, Joyce Kesse

Her family said that leads have continued to come in over the years, and they are hopeful that someday "someone will have the "Balls" to do the right thing and call in the Real information needed to locate Jennifer."

"Can’t imagine being the person or persons who have known for 18 yrs what happened to Jennifer and not speak up," the post read.

The family vowed to continue the fight for justice for Jennifer.

"We’re not interested in anything this Universe has in store for the person/persons who did this to our daughter, we just want Jennifer, dead or alive and we will go away."