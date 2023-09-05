Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner in Florida

article

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, according to documents obtained by FOX 35 News.

The petition for dissolution of marriage – filed Tuesday in Miami-Dade County – said the "marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Jonas is also seeking joint custody of the two daughters he shares with the Game of Thrones actress, according to the petition.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, entered into a prenup in 2019.

The couple sold their Miami mansion for $15 million earlier this month, according to FOX Business. The petition states Jonas was a Florida resident at the time of and leading up to the filing.

The news of Jonas and Turner's divorce comes one day after the "Hold On" singer shared a photo on Instagram prominently showing his wedding ring.

The Jonas Brothers star is being represented by attorney Thomas Sasser, who also represented Tiger Woods in his divorce in 2010.

FOX 35 News has reached out to Sasser for comment.

The Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform at Orlando's Amway Center on October 13 and 16.