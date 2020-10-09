Judge denies voter registration extension for Floridians

article

There will not be any more voter registration extensions for Floridians.

In Chief U.S. District Court Judge's Mark Walker's order obtained by FOX 35 on Friday morning, he said he's ruling against the lawsuit against the state, but left open the possibility for an appeal.

Judge Walker said in his order, "Unfortunately for these potential voters, this Court cannot remedy what the state broke under these circumstances. This Court must consider the consequences of extending voter registration deadline. Having done so, the motion for preliminary injunction, ECF No. 3, is DENIED."

Plaintiffs sued the state for the extension after the registration website went down on Monday evening, hours before the deadline to register.

The secretary of state allowed people extra time on Tuesday to register.

