Jury selection continues for Markeith Loyd murder trial

Jury selection for the Markeith Loyd murder trial is expected to continue on Monday.

Markeith Loyd, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd again could face the death penalty if convicted in Clayton’s slaying. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection started on Friday with an initial pool of 240 people. It could take up to two weeks to finalize selections.

