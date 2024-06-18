Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island, charged with DWI; mugshot released

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island and is charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records. His mugshot was released later Tuesday.

Video from Hamptons.com shows Timberlake’s SUV cruising down a Sag Harbor street shortly before his arrest.

According to paperwork obtained by FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg, Timberlake told officers he had one martini before getting in a car to follow friends back to their Hamptons lodging. Sources said he was partying at Sag Harbor's American hotel.

While driving, Timberlake blew a stop sign and failed to keep to the right of the road just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, according to court documents.

He was pulled over by an officer driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

Justin Timberlakes mugshot after his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York

Timberlake handed over his Tennessee driver’s license and, according to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test.

Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ. TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Timberlake pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

FOX 5 NY has reached out to Timberlake’s representatives and has not heard back. We also called his attorney and were told he was out of the office.

Timberlake is due back in court on July 26.

The 43-year-old performer has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, then is scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.