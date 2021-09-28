K-9 and deputy track down suspect through swampy, rough terrain

A Marion County sheriff's deputy and his K-9 tracked miles through a swamp to catch a suspect.

Authorities say Billy Joe Bishop is accused of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. They said he shoved the victim and then grabbed the victim by the neck. When a witness tried to call 911, they said Bishop shoved them as well.

K-9 Cpl. Colton Sullivan and his partner, K-9 Adelmo, arrived on the scene and began searching for Bishop. After tracking him over two miles of rough terrain, they located and apprehended him.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $14,000 bond.

