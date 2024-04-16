K-9 catches man after high-speed pursuit topping 131 mph, followed by crash: Deputies

A 32-year-old Leesburg man, Marcus Sims, was arrested after leading Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 131 mph.

According to an affidavit, Sims was driving a Maserati at 106 mph in a 55 mph zone when deputies attempted to pull him over by activating sirens and flashing lights. Instead of stopping, Sims accelerated, leading deputies on a pursuit along U.S. 27.

Deputies deployed stop sticks, which punctured three of Sims's tires, causing him to crash near the intersection of South Street and Casteen Road. Sims fled on foot into a wooded area, where deputies apprehended him with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

Sims was taken into custody and subsequently posted a bond set at $8,500. He faces multiple charges, including Fleeing to Elude, Driving While License Suspended, and resisting arrest.

Sims is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.