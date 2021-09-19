Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offering Florida residents special admission deal

article

Now through Oct. 10, Florida residents can take advantage of a special admissions deal at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Florida residents can save more than $60 with the Florida Four-Pack offer. Four daily admission tickets are just $159, plus tax, for Florida residents.

Proof of residence, including a valid Florida Driver’s License or utility bill, as well as a printed coupon available here, are required to purchase tickets. All admission tickets are valid on the date of purchase only.

Currently open with limited capacity due to COVID-19, included with admission are Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, space films, the Rocket Garden, the all-new Planet Play and the Apollo/Saturn V Center.

Visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com for more information and necessary coupons to redeem this offer.