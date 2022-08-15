Expand / Collapse search

Key West International Airport closed due to 'asphalt failure' on runway

Published 
Updated 6:13PM
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Key West International Airport (EYW) closed on Monday afternoon due to a small section of asphalt failure on the runway, according to officials. Inbound and outbound flights for four airlines – United, Silver Airways, Delta, and American Airlines – have been postponed until the repairs are complete.  

"Repairs are scheduled to begin tonight [Monday], and it is expected that Airport operations will resume at 6 a.m. tomorrow," said Richard Strickland, Director of Airports for Monroe County.  

In total, six major airlines fly into the island's one and only commercial airport, with direct flights from 24 cities. Regarding flight changes, travelers are encouraged to contact the airline directly, either by phone, website, or app.