Kissimmee man arrested on charges stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

A Kissimmee, Florida man appeared before a federal judge in Orlando on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot.

Matthew Montalvo is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to court documents, federal investigators said Montalvo was spotted in images of individuals who entered the U.S. Capitol, dressed in a back coat and a Nike sweatshirt, while carrying a tan backpack. A cellphone associated with Montalvo was also pinged in the Washington, D.C. area near the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, according to a search warrant.

Matthew Montalvo, of Kissimmee, Florida, faces multiple charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

"Law enforcement officers also obtained body worn camera from a Metropolitan Police Department Officer who was present near Upper House Door Interior on the afternoon of January 6, 2021," read an excerpt from documents filed by federal investigators.

In a phone call to Montalvo in December, investigators said he admitted that he walked around the U.S. Capitol grounds and entered the U.S. Capitol Building.

Court documents identify Montalvo as a "resort and second home specialist."

More than 780 people have been charged with riot-related federal crimes. The Justice Department said over 245 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. More than 250 riot defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to nonviolent misdemeanors.

Jurors convicted two rioters of interfering with officers. One of them, Thomas Robertson, was an off-duty police officer from Rocky Mount, Virginia. The other, Texas resident Guy Wesley Reffitt, also was convicted of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun.

The third Capitol rioter to be convicted by a jury was Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man who said he was following President Donald Trump's orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.