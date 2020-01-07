Kissimmee police searching for woman not seen since July 2019

article

The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman they said has not been seen since July 16, 2019.

Police are searching for Chelsea Lasenna.

According to a tweet from the department on Monday, Chelsea has been in contact with her family since July, but they have not heard from her in months.

Chelsea has brown hair and brown eyes. No other description has been made available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 407-847-0176.