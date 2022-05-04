Kissimmee Target shooting: Deputies shot into moving car, didn't ID themselves, attorneys say

article

The attorneys representing the family of a man who was shot and killed by Osceola County Sheriff's deputies outside a Target store in Kissimmee last week said the shooting was a "grotesque misuse of police authority" and said a "multi-million-dollar" lawsuit was possible.

NeJame Law said it is representing the family of Jayden Baez, the 20-year-old man who was shot and later died at the hospital, and one of the other men allegedly involved. A press conference has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said its deputies were called to the Target store on April 27 after receiving a report of two people suspected of shoplifting pizza and Pokemon cards from the store, according to an arrest affidavit. Surveillance video showed two people stealing the items, according to OCSO. A "takedown" of four people was attempted in the parking lot, which ended with deputies firing their weapons.

Very few details on the shooting have been publicly released by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, which has confirmed that a shooting took place, that two of its deputies were involved and that both were OK, and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) would investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol for law enforcement involved shootings.

"I believe my deputies are justified in all their actions," Sheriff Marcos Lopez told FOX 35 News last week. "I have the utmost, 200% trust in everything they do based on their training and their experience."

Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Lopez said in a new statement that said his deputies were conducting training exercises in a parking lot near the Target, which is why they were in tactical gear. He added that because of that training, none of the deputies who first responded had body-worn cameras equipped on them.

"Immediately prior to the shooting, several members of my agency were performing training exercises in a nearby parking lot. Because they were training, my deputies were wearing tactical gear and none of the initial deputies on scene were equipped with body cameras," Lopez said in a written statement.

He did not explain what potential actions led deputies to shoot inside the vehicle, deferring to the FDLE's impending investigation. "I turned the investigation over to FDLE because I believe in transparency, and I am confident FDLE will perform a thorough and independent investigation," he said.

"Once the facts of what took place are determined, I will comment. However, I am not going to speculate and potentially provide erroneous information to the community when I personally do not know the facts," he said.

Attorneys said the group of four exited the store and went to their vehicle. As they began to drive away, several unmarked vehicles boxed them in. "From all the information obtained to date, the deputies never identified themselves as law enforcement and were in unmarked vehicles," the attorneys said in a news release.

They allege that deputies fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking Baez, who died, and injuring two others. It's unclear if the fourth person was injured.

Two of the men – Michael Gomez, 18, and Joseph Lowe, 19 – were charged with petty theft, according to the arrest affidavit. Attorneys representing Lowe said he was shot six times "despite both of his hands being raised, clearly indicating either surrender or a plea for the deputies to stop shooting," according to a news release.

Sheriff Lopez said he would not release the names of the deputies involved citing Marsy's Law, which protects victims' names and other information from being released. He cited the same reasoning as to why the alleged suspects' names were not released.