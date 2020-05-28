Lake County deputies investigate murder-suicide

Lake County sheriff's deputies are investigating a murder-suicide in Fruitland Park.

The bomb squad responded after attempting to serve a warrant to a suspect who refused to leave the home, according to authorities. Officials used a loudspeaker to try to get the man to come out, and when that failed, they sent in a robot.

Deputies said they found a man and a woman both dead inside the home.

"You get a situation like this, this is one of the most dangerous situations. You've already heard gunshots, you don't know what that person's intentions are," explained Sgt. Fred Jones with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not released the names of the couple.