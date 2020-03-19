Lake County releasing some inmates to help stop coronavirus spread

article

Nearly 50 Lake County inmates will be released from jail to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that the 44 offenders are 'non-violent inmates' incarcerated for misdemeanor cases.The purpose is to lower the jail population amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Lake County Administrative Judge Heidi Davis issued orders to release the inmates on their own recognizance. The inmates were given dates for their required court appearances.

The Sheriff's Office said, "LCSO supports our judiciary and applauds all efforts to reduce unnecessary tax payer expense and to conserve resources."

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County announced they would be releasing 164 inmates.

"These defendants are the lowest public-safety risk and were merely sitting in jail because they could not afford to pay the amount it would take to bond out," he explained during a news conference. "These defendants will still have to answer to the charges against them."

Sheriff Chad Chronister added that believes the inmates who couldn't afford to bond out will be better served by being at home with their families, preparing against the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

More coronavirus news:

Walmart reduces hours, adds special shopping time for senior citizens

Tracking Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 8 in Florida, cases being investigated at 19 nursing homes

Cash collection at toll booths suspended, drivers will be tolled by license plate, expressway authority says

Burger King responds to coronavirus pandemic by offering free kids meals