Man critically hurt after shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

A man was seriously hurt following a shooting in an Orange County neighborhood early Monday, according to deputies.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to 24th Street and Lee Street regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. No other details were immediately released as the investigation is in its early stages.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ There is a large law enforcement presence in an Orange County neighborhood due to a possible shooting Monday morning. The scene is located near the intersection of 25th Street and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando.

FOX 35 News was at the scene as a large law enforcement presence swarmed the nearby area of 25th Street and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando.

At this time, it is unknown whether deputies have any potential suspect information.