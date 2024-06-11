Orlando woman, 19, fatally struck by van after losing control of her car: FHP

A 19-year-old Orlando woman died late Monday night when she lost control of her vehicle and was subsequently struck by a van, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at S Goldenrod Road and Silver Pointe Boulevard.

FHP said the woman was traveling southbound in a Honda Civic on S Goldenrod Road when she lost control and struck a curb.

MORE NEWS: Marion County driver killed in fiery crash after striking 3 cars, vet clinic building: FHP

Her vehicle then ran off the road and entered the northbound lanes where she was struck by a van.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died, troopers said.

The driver of the van was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.