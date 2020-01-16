LEGO pop-up bar coming to Orlando this 2020

article

A bar built with over one million LEGO bricks is coming to Orlando this Spring.

According to a press release, 'Brick Bar' is coming to Orlando on March 20 and 21. The bar is transported to and assembled in cities across the nation, providing visitors with a nostalgic experience and drinks.

"How long has it been since you pulled out your old lego sets, rounded up your friends and sat around creating and crafting castles, ships and whatever else you can imagine? If you’ve been waiting for an excuse, or your parents have given away your once beloved blocks this new pop-up Lego Bar might be just what you’re looking for," the Brick Bar said.

The bar is assembled with over 1 million blocks and features sculptures made completely from LEGO bricks. There will also be an abundance of blocks for people to shape into their own creations as a DJ spin tunes. Competitions for prizes, including a table tennis competition played on a lego built table with over 22,000 bricks, are expected to occur.

Tickets range between $15 and $20 for a 90-minute session at the Brick Bar. They are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Visit the Brick Bar's Event Brite page to purchase tickets.