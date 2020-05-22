LEGOLAND to officially reopen June 1

article

LEGOLAND Florida Resort announced on Friday that they will officially be open to guest starting June 1.

"The Resort’s extensive plan of enhanced health and safety measures have been endorsed by the Polk County Commission and Winter Haven Mayor Bradley T. Dantzler and now fully comply with Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 2020-123," the theme park wrote in a press release. "As the health and safety of guests and employees at LEGOLAND Florida Resort continues to be paramount, the plan includes reduced capacity, cashless payments, social distancing practices and enhanced cleaning regimes."

LEGOLAND is the first major Central Florida theme park to announce its reopening date after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As part of Merlin Entertainments, our leaders across the globe have been sharing best practices daily, and we’ve been able to apply what we’ve learned from other successful Merlin attraction reopenings to be confident with our Resort’s reopening plan. In addition, we have also sought guidance from our partners at AdventHealth,” said General Manager of LEGOLAND Florida Resort Rex Jackson. “We’re ready to play, and we look forward to reopening LEGOLAND Florida Resort as a safe and memorable place for families to play again.”

Here is a look at what guests can expect with the reopening of LEGOLAND Florida Resort on June 1:

PLANNING

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND mobile app, and review the website in advance of their arrival, for a full outline of the parks’ new arrival and attractions procedures, as well as details on the enhanced cleaning measures. Tickets and vacations should be booked in advance online, when possible. Guests should be prepared to make on-site payments using a credit or debit card as cash will no longer be accepted on property. Guests experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19 should refrain from visiting the Resort.

ARRIVAL

At the time of reopening, the Park will operate at 50 percent of its capacity. If guests are arriving by car, they should expect to leave spaces in between vehicles and follow additional spacing instructions. All park employees and guests will be required to undergo non-invasive temperature checks. Those with a temperature of 100.4 F will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

THROUGH THE RESORT

Every employee at LEGOLAND will wear a facial covering, and we will provide complimentary masks to encourage all our guests, ages three and above, to do the same. Brick-themed spatial markers and kid-friendly, parkwide signage will help remind guests of social distancing recommendations and hygiene practices. More than 200 hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park. Guests can view these locations on the LEGOLAND mobile app while traversing the park.

Character meet and greets and other select attractions will be suspended during the reopening. There will be enhanced cleaning measures in place to disinfect high-frequency touchpoints, including ride restraints, tables and chairs, service counters, handles and door handles.

LEGOLAND will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and LEGOLAND Waterpark will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.