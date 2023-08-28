Levy County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Levy County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from Levy County Emergency Management here.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet, but Levy County Emergency Management said they will be issuing them soon.

Click here to find your evacuation zone.

School closures

The School Board of Levy County announced Levy County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other closures

Parks and Recreation Storm Closures

Shell Mound RV Park: No new campers until further notice

Henry Beck Park: Closed for the Season

Blue Springs Park: Closing end of Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice

Devils Hammock Management Area: Closure Tonight, Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice

All County Boat Ramps closing end of Day, Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice

Cedar Key Big Dock: Closing Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and Wednesday, August 30, 2023, or until further notice

Sandbag locations

We will update this story with more information.

