Levy County: Idalia updates and emergency information
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. - Follow ongoing updates from Levy County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.
You can get information directly from Levy County Emergency Management here.
Evacuations
No evacuations have been announced yet, but Levy County Emergency Management said they will be issuing them soon.
Click here to find your evacuation zone.
School closures
The School Board of Levy County announced Levy County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Other closures
Parks and Recreation Storm Closures
- Shell Mound RV Park: No new campers until further notice
- Henry Beck Park: Closed for the Season
- Blue Springs Park: Closing end of Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice
- Devils Hammock Management Area: Closure Tonight, Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice
- All County Boat Ramps closing end of Day, Monday, August 28, 2023, until further notice
- Cedar Key Big Dock: Closing Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and Wednesday, August 30, 2023, or until further notice
Sandbag locations
