Walt Disney World revamps fan-favorite 'Little Mermaid' attraction after pandemic shutdown

A fan-favorite ride at Walt Disney World that had a nearly three-decade run is making a comeback!

The Voyage of the Little Mermaid, which first opened in January 1992, is being reimagined and revamped for an all-new theatrical production at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney Parks announced Tuesday. It'll be called "The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure" and it's expected to open at the newly refreshed Animation Courtyard theater in fall 2024.

"As part of our continued investment in the Parks experience, Disney Live Entertainment has been dreaming up innovative ways to bring new life to the beloved story of Ariel’s journey to be part of the human world," Disney said on its blog. "When it opens, the show will feature stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her."

Photo: Disney Parks

The Little Mermaid lovers will get to witness musical numbers inspired by the movie, including "Part of Your World" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls."

Construction in the Animation Courtyard theater is underway, Disney said, and they'll continue to share more updates in the coming months as the show comes together.

The original attraction, The Voyage of the Little Mermaid, was a 15-minute show featuring "songs and appearances by all the beloved characters from the film, including Ariel, Prince Eric, Flounder, and Sebastian," Disney Parks said back in 2013. It was shuttered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.